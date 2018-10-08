Building evacuated and road closed as lorry hits sandwich shop in St Annes

A lorry has hit a sandwich shop in St Annes.

St Annes Fine Foods, popularly known as Pickles, was evacuated after the accident, which happened at around 10.35am today.

Two fire engines and crews from St Annes, and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Chorley - specialists in incidents like this - were called to the scene.

Nobody was trapped, but there were fears for the structural integrity of the building, on the corner of Garden Street and St George's Lane.

One witness said the lorry was trying to turn from St George's Lane, which has been fenced off, when it hit the shop.

A building inspector was called to the scene to assess the situation. The lorry has been removed.

Nobody at St Annes Fine Foods could immediately be reached for a comment, though it was understood staff hope to "re-open shortly".