Bubble Rush 2019 in pictures: Thousands run Blackpool 5k course in support of Trinity Hospice and Brian House Thousands of people packed onto Lawson Field, Blackpool, to get soaked in colourful bubbles while running a 5k course, all in the name of charity. Did you take part? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery of pictures here: More than 2,000 runners took part in Bubble Rush for Brian House on Saturday. More than 50,000 was raised. From young children to the more experienced in years, participants ran through four coloured bubble stations, each bellowing out heaps of frothy bubbles. By the end of the course they were covered in foam, all the colours of the rainbow and with huge smiles on their faces.