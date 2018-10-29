Bronze medal delight for Lancashire athlete Josh as he eyes Tokyo games

A battling young man’s dreams of appearing on the elite stage have moved a step closer after an impressive podium finish on his international bow.

Josh Landmann, 24, was left partially paralysed in 2014 when he damaged vertebrae in his neck after he dived into a swimming pool while on holiday in Ibiza.

He is now aiming to compete in the paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

And his hopes of making the GB squad have been boosted with a bronze medal in his discipline at the World Cup in Funchal, Madeira as part of the Team GB Paratriathlon Talent Squad. He completed the 750m swim, 20km handbike leg and 5km wheelchair push in one hour, 20 minutes and five seconds.

Josh, from Knott End, said: “It was a great experience and although it wasn’t my fastest time, it was my first international competition so I am really pleased. I’m 38th in the world at the moment in the rankings but with this result I may make the top 20.”

The World Cup is one level down from the World Series where the best paralympians in the world compete.

Josh is now planning to train hard over the winter ready for an assault on the elite racers.

Josh, who was helped at the transitions by his dad Neil, said: “My swim is as good as the top guys but I need to work on my strength and power output on the handbike and in the chair.

“That will help me improve my times and hopefully help me get selected for the World Series.”

He was one of six GB medal winners at the event.

A video of Josh attempting to get over the ‘Everest’ wall during a Tough Mudder competition shot him to fame last year and has been viewed millions of times on YouTube.