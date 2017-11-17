Broadway Stars’ £9k fund success

Dedicated dancers at a Blackpool dance troupe who brought home a haul of medals at this year’s championship competition have been rewarded for their efforts

The Broadway Stars Morris Dancers, based at The Oracle community venue on St Annes Road, have been awarded £9,920 by the National Lottery following their success at the National Championships last month.

The money will be used to cover the cost of the club’s dance uniforms and trips to competitions across the country.

Dance instructor Michelle Burke, 49, who founded the Morris dance club in 1990, said: “In all these years we have worked hard to keep funding going, so to get something of this size will keep us funded for all of next year. It’s a massive financial weight off our shoulders. Everyone was ecstatic.”

The good news came as the Broadway Stars found success at the Morris Dancing Championships 2017 at Pontins holiday park in Southport. Michelle’s granddaughter, five-year-old Gracie-Mae Burke-Jacobs, won the ‘Baby Mascot’ award, while Shakira Harding, nine, won first place in the ‘Dinky Mascot’ category. Cassie Newton won the ‘Senior Leader’ award for over-16s.

The club also ranked third in the ‘baby’, ‘tiny’, and ‘junior’ classes. The senior class, for over-16s, was given a special award in recognition of its outstanding progress.

Individual awards for the best marchers and dancers were handed to Gracie-Mae, Isabel Speakman, six, Payton Baker, nine, and Ollie Swales, 14.

Michelle said: “It’s highly competitive, but we do have a lot of fun with it. It gives them opportunities that they woudl never get if they weren’t part of the group.

“With Gracie being as young as she is, and to have won nothing all year, to go and take the big one is amazing. She did work really hard.

“We would have liked to take all the wins, but the taking part and the pleasure that is brought to the kids, that’s the real rewarding part.”