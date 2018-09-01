Britney in Blackpool: Excitement builds ahead of superstar’s concert at Tower Festival headland

Britney Spears will be taking to the stage on Blackpool’s seafront tonight and excitement is building ahead of the hotly anticipated show.

The final show in her Piece of Me UK tour will see pop princess Britney perform for thousands of fans at the Tower Festival Headland.

A fans are eagerly waiting to see her, with many sharing their excitement on social media.

One, Aaran Payne, wrote: “SO excited!! Feels like we’ve waited so long.”

And Nao Carleton❄️said: “Can’t believe it’s TODAY when I see Britney in Blackpool.”

While Twitter user Pip said: “I’m seeing Pitbull and Britney Spears in Blackpool today so you could say my life has peaked.”