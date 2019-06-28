Britain’s Got Talent's Rosie and Adam help launch Go Get You project in Blackpool

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Rosie and Adam have helped a launch event for a traditional martial arts fitness class in Blackpool which has been given £10,000 in National Lottery funding.

The BGT duo kicked off the event, which is in aid of the Go Get You project, at the Kilmory community centre in Bispham.

Local GPs and guests were invited to launch as project founder and Tai Chi enthusiast Paul Shanahan put on a taster lesson to show the benefits of the classes, which will be open to the local community.

Rosie Axon, 21 and Adam Juke, 38 also took part in the taster session.

During his own personal journey of mental health difficulties Paul found that tai chi and qigong not only helped him get into better physical shape, but also helped to improve his mental well-being by promoting relaxation and reducing his anxiety.

He said: “Setting up the charity has been all about taking what I have learnt and giving it back to the community.

“When I went about setting up a the project I didn’t quite anticipate how challenging it would be but it has also been incredibly rewarding.

“It’s great to be able to help people get the same results from the techniques that I’ve learnt myself and also the money from the National Lottery will go a long way to supporting these classes.”

Initially starting out as a basic mindfulness class back in 2012, Go Get You has evolved and now combines traditional Chinese martial arts tai chi and qigong with modern exercise routines.

Paul was presented with a cheque of £10,000 in funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, the biggest funder of community activity in the UK.

Paul will be running classes in the Marton and Bispham areas six times a week.

Go to www.gogetyou.org class for the class schedule and join online.

Paul added: “If people do struggle getting on the website they can always turn up to a class and sort things out there.

“I just want to make things as easy as possible to get people active.”