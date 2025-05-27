Bringing my Grandmother’s recipes to Bispham - Zest of India expands

Head Chef and owner, Abir, of Zest of India in Squires Gate Blackpool, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of their second Zest of India restaurant in Bispham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Chef and owner, Abir, brings a personal touch to the kitchen by incorporating his grandmother's cherished recipes into the menu.

This family-run establishment is dedicated to providing genuine Indian cuisine, including a variety of vegan options to cater to diverse dietary preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant prides itself on serving fresh, halal-certified meals prepared with authentic Indian recipes passed down through generations.

New twin restaurant opening in Bispham, Zest of India | Trip Advisor

With a commitment to authenticity and quality, Zest of India invites guests to enjoy a warm and welcoming dining atmosphere.

The restaurant aims to become a cherished part of the Bispham community, offering a taste of traditional Indian hospitality.

After five successful years at their original location on Squires Gate Lane in Blackpool, they’re excited to bring their family's authentic Indian cuisine to a new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent visitor said: “Excellent service, wonderful food at a very reasonable price, portion sizes are generous.

“We had prawn puri and onion bhaji starters both of which were delicious. We also had a chicken dopiaza and chicken biriani.”

New restaurant opening in Bispham, Zest of India | Trip Advisor

To celebrate their grand opening, they’re offering a special promotion for all local customers: from June 1st to July 25th you can enjoy a complimentary pint of Cobra beer, a glass of wine, a soft drink or a mixer with the purchase of any main course.

It's their way of saying thank you for welcoming them into your neighborhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another visitor said: “Beautiful food, very tasty, plenty of it, beautiful place, very clean and tidy, staff lovely and friendly, nothing was too much trouble will definitely be back highly recommend.”

Their new Bispham location will feature the same warm atmosphere and attentive service that their Blackpool patrons have come to appreciate.

New twin restaurant opening in Bispham, Zest of India | Trip Advisor

Whether you're dining in or ordering takeaway, they aim to provide a memorable experience that keeps you coming back for more.

For more information or to make a reservation, you can contact them at 07730 565304.

They truly can't wait to serve you and become a part of the Bispham community.