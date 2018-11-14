Bring on the festive season at Lytham lights switch-on

TV talent stars and a host of local musicians will fill the stage on Saturday as Lytham’s Christmas lights switch-on signals the start of the festive season build-up in Fylde.

Britain’s Got Talent finalists Bring it North will pull the switch to light up Lytham ahead of performing to climax a glittering afternoon of live music and entertainment in the Piazza.

The group Bring It North on TV's Britain's Got Talent

Saturday’s entertainment will run from 1.45pm until 6pm, with the official switch-on with a full firework display taking place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Switch-on organiser Brenda Blackshaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the line-up for this year’s Lytham Christmas Lights.

“We have a whole host of exciting stars who will be performing on our stage to create the most wonderful family-friendly show as we all start to get into the festive spirit.

“Christmas is such a special time of year and the people of Lytham always offer their full support in ensuring this event is a fantastic day to remember.

“We are very lucky to be able to attract nationally known artists such as Bring it North to flick our switch as well as having such wide ranging and incredibly talented young performers on our doorstep.”

Brenda is also full of praise for the local businesses, this year headlined by YourGym, which support the lights financially.

“Lytham Christmas Lights would not happen without the kind generosity of businesses and individuals throughout the town.

“We are very lucky to call this town our home and very lucky to have such generous people on our doorstep.

“Whether people support by donating a prize, buying a raffle ticket or donating money, we are grateful for every bit we receive.

“YourGym is a new brand locally but they have not hesitated in helping us this year in becoming our headline sponsor and we look forward to them being part of Lytham for many years to come.”

Along with Bring It North, Saturday’s entertainment bill will feature singers Anya and Elli Kiely, Emily Rhodes, Ellie Danson and Lucy Ella Smith, bands The Deadbeats and The Versions, along with Blackpool Brass Band, ShowChoir, Fylde Coast Youth Theatre and DJ Paul O’Brien.

Kirkham’s Christmas lights switch on will follow on Saturday, November 24, while the ceremony in St Annes will take place on Saturday, December 1, with the switch-on event organised by the Town Council being incorporated into that weekend’s St Annes Victorian Festival for the first time.