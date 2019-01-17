Bright-eyed and bushy tailed: Blackpool Zoo’s llamas

They have been a firm favourite for visitors at Blackpool Zoo since it opened in the early 70s.

The llamas feature in many of our archive photographs of the zoo, especially those from the 70 and 80s.

With their expressive faces and often-cuddly look, they have been one of the most photographed animals at the resort attraction.

Our archive pictures show a close-up of one of the llamas, in 1972 – peering through the window of what was to be its new home. The photo was taken in June 1972, and workmen were at that time busy finishing off the building for its big opening the following month.

And after the zoo had been open for seven years, it was a llama who starred in a photograph with its three millionth visitor.

A llama is pictured, under close inspection, by another young guest later in 1972.

Young llamas have proved a popular choice with photographers over the years.

A three-day-old llama, born at the zoo and pictured here, was the centre of attention when he took his steps into the big, wide world, in November 1973.

And in 1982, keepers at the zoo were making a right royal fuss over the latest addition to the family.

The baby llama – shown in our photo – arrived on the same day as the heir to the throne.

So naturally enough, officials chose the only name they could for the youngster – William.

Although the other William came into the world with more of a fanfare, llama Rosie thought hers was the most important baby in the world.

And she was certainly more used to being a new mum than the Princess – William was Rosie’s seventh son.

Another young llama is shown, with its mum, not yet able to reach the top of the wall like her, in 1982.