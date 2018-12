We delve into the archives for pictures of the Shard Bridge, connecting Singleton and Hambleton over the River Wyre.

It was originally built in 1864 and rebuilt in 1993.

January 1993 - the new Shard Bridge takes place, with a flock of goose waiting to be the first to cross

Our archive photographs show the bridge throughout the ages – from its early days, to the modern-day bridge taking shape.

Shard Bridge, July 1939

Shard Bridge, aerial shot, undated, historical

Shard Bridge

Yachts at Shard Bridge, historical

Mr Denis H Crofton, inspector of the Shard Bridge inquiry, inspecting the bridge with legal representatives, 1976