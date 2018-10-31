Brendan Cole, All Night Long at Grand Theatre, Blackpool: An interesting two hours of light entertainment

Fab-u-lous

That’s the only word needed really to describe my latest trip out in Blackpool.

And, it was all thanks to ex-Strictly bad boy Brendan Cole.

Those who have been to his one night shows in the past won’t need further elaboration, although for the 10th anniversary he certainly pulled off a magnificent 10 to makes sure the audience had something special to celebrate.

The format of this show is pretty much the same as his last few, and that’s a good thing.

He may be, and is, a talented dancer but the charismatic Kiwi is also an all round entertainer.

He likes to sing (a bit) and play guitar, as well as dance and joke around with his pals on stage, making for an interesting two hours of light entertainment.

Dance though, is clearly the main reason we were there.

He may no longer be on Strictly, but so what? Cole’s time away from the Beeb has clearly not been wasted - though he did allude to the show several times!

His All Night Long production, which includes an amazing 12-piece band and small team of fantastic international dancers, is non-stop enjoyment.

Leading lady Faye Huddleston was an absolute delight to watch, as were the other dancers, including a guest appearance from former Strictly professional Chloe Hewitt.

As you would expect, we the audience were treated to varied selection of stunning dances, from the fiery Pasao Doble ( complete with heated props) to what can only be described as a “breathtaking” walz - all wonderfully choreographed by the man himself.

The programme included a very touching tribute to the great late Mr Strictley Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Just to add to the joy, the live music from show stalwart Iain Mackenzie and newcomer Jenna Lee-James was nothing short of outstanding,.

All Night Long is now on it’s final outing in the UK but no doubt Mr Showman will be back with a new offering.

Can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.

The show can be seen at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall tonight and is back in the North at Carlisle on November 16

SONJA ASTBURY