Breeder’s plans to convert her garage

A dog breeder whose registration with the Cockapoo Club of Great Britain was suspended, according to the club, as part of an investigation into animal welfare has applied for planning permission to turn her garage into a kennel.

Jacqui Hamer, of Jay Doodles in Normoss Road, Blackpool, was suspended following a complaint the club was taking ‘seriously’, spokesman Stephen Charlton said, though Wyre Council said the RSPCA had investigated a number of times and had ‘never found any evidence of cruelty/sustained neglect or abuse’.

Ms Hamer wants to covert her garage to house her five pet pets, one of which would live in her home.

“This would provide suitable accommodation for a small scale hobby dog breeding business,” she said.

The drive in front of the garage would be used as a run, and a roof would be put up to protect the dogs from bad weather.

Ms Hamer said she proposes to have four breeding bitches ‘to have one litter every one or two years depending on when their seasons fall’.