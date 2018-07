There has been a crash on the M6 near Preston involving a car and a lorry which is causing tailbacks in the area.

The incident is ongoing between southbound junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31a (Redscar) with one lane being closed causing delays of 40 minutes.

The traffic is having a knock-on effect delaying traffic heading eastbound on the M55.

Traffic northbound from junction 31 (Samlesbury) is also delayed.

Traffic England say normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.