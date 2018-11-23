Boxer banned after conviction for drugs

A Fylde coast professional boxer who once vyed for the middleweight title will not be allowed to compete for at least a year following a recent drugs conviction.

Jack Arnfield, 30, from Kirkham, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court earlier this month of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He was given a 12 month suspended sentence and ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

On Sunday, the British Boxing Board of Control council met to discuss whether he would be allowed to compete again.

His licence was suspended by the Board in April, when police suspected he may have been involved in a huge criminal conspiracy to bring class A drugs to Fylde coast streets.

He was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine following a trial, but admitted dealing cannabis.

The board warned last week that it was ‘unlikely’ that Arnfield’s boxing ban would be lifted while he was subject to a court order.

A spokesman for the British Boxing Board of Control said: “On Sunday the Central Area Council were advised that it had been reported that boxer Jack Arnfield had been convicted at Preston Crown Court on Friday, November 9 2018, for possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply and was apparently sentenced to a twelve month suspended sentence and ordered to complete 250 hours unpaid work.

“The Council were reminded that the licence of Mr Arnfield had been suspended since April 2018 and it was agreed that this would remain in place until he had completed the court order.

“The Council further directed that his future involvement in the sport would be considered thereafter.”