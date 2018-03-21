Bowie band man scoop for Lowther

Fylde music fans are to be offered a rare insight into the life and music of the legendary David Bowie.

Mike Garson, the American pianist who was Bowie’s longest-serving and most frequent band member over more than three decades, is coming to Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion this summer.

Garson, now 72, backed Bowie in more than 1,000 live shows as well as featuring on albums such as Aladdin Sane, on which he particularly made his mark on the title track, Pin Ups, Diamond Dogs and Young Americans.

He provided the piano and keyboard backing on the later Ziggy Stardust tour of 1972-73 and played on Bowie’s first and last concert in the USA.

Garson also played for Bowie’s Spiders From Mars bandmate Mick Ronson on his first and last solo tours and came to replace Ronson as Bowie’s musical lieutenant on many occasions.

His Lowther show on Monday, August 27 will be Garson’s only one outside London this year and will feature personal stories, special guests and a question and answer session with the audience about Mike’s career with Bowie.

“We are thrilled that Mike is coming to Lowther and it is sure to be a real treat for music fans and those of David Bowie in particular,” said Tim Lince, chairman of the managing Lowther Trust.

“Mike was Bowie’s longest serving and most frequent band member and parallel to that work, he engaged in his own solo career as a jazz pianist.

“It’s sure to be a fascinating evening – a really unmissable occasion.”

In addition to general access tickets, there will be a limited number of soundcheck and meet and greet packages.

Details at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or (01253) 794221.