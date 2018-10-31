Bonfire Night - Junior Gazette finds out the history and meaning behind it

Junior Gazette reporter Max McGregor explains the history of Bonfire Night...

It’s Bonfire Night on November 5, which is next Monday.

I wanted to explain what Bonfire Night is all about.

It’s part of history and is the anniversary of an attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605. It was called the Gunpowder Plot.

The bonfires are lit to remember the event and sometimes people put a Guy Fawkes on top of the bonfire because Guy Fawkes was part of the Gunpowder Plot. He wanted to blow up King James I and his government.

The fireworks represent the gunpowder explosives which Guy Fawkes hid under the Houses of Parliament ready to set off a huge explosion.

He was doing this because of religion. He wanted England to be Catholic again instead of it being a Protestant country.

The plot didn’t happen though.

One member of Guy Fawkes’ group sent a letter to his friend who worked in Parliament, warning him to stay away on November 5.

The King’s people found the letter and they were found out! The cellars under the Houses of Parliament were broken into by guards and the gunpowder plotters were found.

I love Bonfire Night, especially toffee apples!