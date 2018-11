Have your say

A bonfire on land off Ballam Road in Lytham spread to nearby trees, a spokesman for Lytham Fire Station said.

Firefighters were called to reports of a “fire in the open” at around 4.35pm yesterday – which was Bonfire Night – and arrived to find several people stood watching the blaze, a picture uploaded to social media showed.

Picture: Lytham Fire Station

One water jet was used to dampen the flames.