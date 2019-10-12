Body of man found on beach at Blackpool near North Pier

Have your say

A man's body has been found on the beach in Blackpool.

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, is aged in his 50s or 60s.

The discovery was made at around 7.20am on Saturday (October 12).

A Lancahsire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.20am this morning to reports that the body of a man had been found on the beach at Blackpool, opposite the Wedding chapel.

"Emergency services attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify the man, who is a white male believed to be in his 50s or 60s."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 319 of October 12.