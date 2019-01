A body has been discovered at St Annes beach on Saturday.

Lytham Coastguard were called at 11.30am to reports that a body had been found on the beach at St Annes.

The body was found around 500 metres off St Annes Pier.

Paul Little, station officer for Blackpool and Lytham Coastguard said: "The tide was well out and the body was discovered around 500 metres off the pier by the tide line.

"We were called out to assist the police."

More to follow.