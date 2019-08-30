Boar-hemain Rhapsody? This Blackpool man thinks he's found Queen legend Freddie Mercury in his pork chop

Have your say

A Blackpool dad was left starstruck after Queen frontman Freddie Mercury appeared - in his PORK CHOP.



Derek Simms, 47, couldn't believe his eyes when he popped his £3.49 pork chop into a pan only to find the rock legend appear ten minutes later.

Derek Simms spotted the likeness in his dinner.

The dad-of-two had been cooking dinner for him and his wife Donna, 46, as a bank holiday treat at their home in Blackpool.

In awe of his dinner resembling the late superstar, Derek took some photos before tucking in.

Engineer Derek said: "I've never seen anything like it.

Boar-hemian Rhapsody?

"I've cooked a lot of things and lived a lot of years but I've never seen my food resemble a celebrity before.

"Before I served up I called over my wife and she clocked it straight away.

"We looked at it for a minute of two but we were both hungry so I ended up eating it.

"I know it's a bit silly but I've shown people and they say it's a dead ringer for Freddie.

"I'm a big fan. I never saw him live but I would have loved to.

"I just don't know what else to say. It was a nice surprise."