Stanley Park hosts BMX championships

BMX riders from all over the UK made their way to Stanley Park at the weekend for the 2018 HSBC UK British BMX Championships.

The heats were highly contested. PIC: Rob Lock

Hundreds of riders attended the annual event at Blackpool’s biggest park, which is regarded as the biggest event on the BMX calendar.

Lucky winners included Charlotte Green who took the honours in the Championship Women’s class and Curtis Manaton took home the men’s Superclass final trophy.

Wade Agar entertains the crowd with his ride as a shark. PIC BY ROB LOCK