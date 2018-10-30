Blossom Boutique raises money and awareness for breast cancer

Have your say

A women’s fashion shop held a big pink party, to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the staff at Blossom Boutique, in Marsh Mill, Thornton, decided to hold the event, in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

There was a raffle, cupcakes and fizz.

The event was also supported by other local businesses – who donated prizes for the raffle and decorations for the night.

During the week, the boutique held raffles and games both in the shop and online to boost fundraising.

The shop and Boutique’s social media had a pink theme for the week too.

The store also donated a percentage of the takings to the charity from that day’s sales.

Hayley Anderton, from Blossom Boutique, said: “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we decided to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

“We wanted to do something special, as we know so many ladies affected by this awful disease.

“Even if our donation just helps in a tiny way, we want to show we are grateful for this incredible charity and all their work.

“Thank you to our amazing customers, who always support us in these events and help us fundraise for amazing causes.

“We had fizz, cupcakes and a raffle.

“We had a lot of ladies attending and local businesses kindly supported us.

“So far, we have raised £378 on our justgiving page – all for Breast Cancer Care.”

Last year, among other events, Blossom Boutique held a ladies night and fashion show, in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice in Bispham.