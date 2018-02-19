Blitz hero celebrates 100 years

A Second World War firefighter who survived a devastating bomb attack has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Frank Fox, who fought fires during York’s ‘Baedeker’ bombing blitz of 1942, turned 100-years-old on February 12.

He brushed with death at the age of 24 when his partner, Arthur Broadhead, was killed in a bomb blast just a few feet away from where he was unrolling his hosepipe.

The dad of three was evacuated from his home in Cleveleys following flooding which hit the Fylde coast last year, and now lives at Autumn Leaves residential home on Devonshire Road, Bispham, where he is staying while his house is refurbished.

His son Paul Fox said: “He was living in Cleveleys but had to be evacuated from his home at the end of November when we had that heavy rain.

“He was watching the television and the lights went out. He rang my younger sister who went round and they noticed there was water lapping up to the door.

“We had to pack everything up as best we could.

“The heaters are still on drying it out before the builders can go in. The floorboards will need rectifying and it needs a new kitchen and bathroom.

“For someone his age he’s come through it really well. He seems very comfortable at Autumn Leaves. He likes the staff and the food!”

After the war, Frank worked as an optician in Halifax before moving to Blackpool with his wife Margaret, a former nurse who died aged 89. The couple later moved to Fleetwood where Frank ran Fox Opticians on Lord Street for more than 30 years.