Blindfolded dining for Guide Dogs charity

People dined in the dark to get a ‘taste’ of life without sight.

Around 70 blindfolded guests gathered at The Venue, in Cleveleys, on Sunday for a slap-up dinner of meat, Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes - all to raise cash for a good cause.

Diners at The Venue in Cleveleys ate their Sunday dinner blindfolded to raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity.'Diners get accustomed to their blindfolds. PIC BY ROB LOCK'3-2-2019

Cash raised at the charity dinner will go towards the funding of two new guide dog puppies.

Nicky Askew, 48, of Brentwood Avenue, who organised the dinner with her friends Michelle Tomlinson and Lisa Daley, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. I’d say it was a rip-roaring success. I couldn’t have wished for better.

“Everybody was saying how isolated they felt when they put the blindfold on, which I thought was really interesting. They saw what it’s like.

“I’m so grateful for all the support we had.”

Diners at The Venue in Cleveleys ate their Sunday dinner blindfolded to raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity.'Leila Maniscalco gets to grips with her dinner (see sequence). PIC BY ROB LOCK'3-2-2019

The event raised £1,016.25 for the Guide Dogs charity.

Guests put name suggestions in a hat for the two new guide dog pups - which will be called Eddie and Kendall.

Nicky, who is blind, said: “My plan was to have 30 or 40 people there, so it kind ofrolled on. There was a raffle; we had tons of prizes. There was a big hamper that I did myself and there were things donated by Blackpool Transport and other businesses.

“It was really lovely of all these people to come together to help us.

“For the last two weeks I feel like I’ve thought of nothing else. I’ve even dreamed about it!

“We had some blindfolded games, pairing socks, writing cards and wrapping a present, It’s all good fun, but it shows how difficult things are.”