Blaze after bath tub catches fire in a Blackpool bathroom

A bathroom fire in Blackpool is believed to have been started after a bath tub caught fire.
Firefighters were called out to a property on Burlington Road, South Shore shortly before 10pm yesterday.
When crews from South Shore arrived they found the fire involved a plastic bath tub in the bathroom of the property.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was out on arrival of firefighters, however they did use a ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke."
There were no casualties reported.