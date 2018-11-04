Blaze after bath tub catches fire in a Blackpool bathroom

A bathroom fire in Blackpool is believed to have been started after a bath tub caught fire.

Firefighters were called out to a property on Burlington Road, South Shore shortly before 10pm yesterday.

When crews from South Shore arrived they found the fire involved a plastic bath tub in the bathroom of the property.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was out on arrival of firefighters, however they did use a ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke."

There were no casualties reported.