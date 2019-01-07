Blackpool woman who was awarded an MBE for her tireless volunteering work dies aged 91

A great-grandmother who was awarded an MBE for her tireless volunteering work has died at 91.

Beatrice Law, a resident at The New Thursby care home in Clifton Drive North, St Annes, was honoured for her work as chairman of Blackpool’s-branch of the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen’s Association (Blesma) at the turn of the new millenium.

She had spent more than 30 years volunteering at the now-shuttered Blesma Home, in Lytham Road, South Shore. She was born in Blackpool and lived in the resort all her life.

And when she was given the MBE in the 2002 New Year’s honours, the former Marks and Spencer worker said: “Blesma has just been my life.”

Beatrice was the devoted wife of the late Leonard Hems and the late Ernie Law.

She leaves behind her sister Ellen, sons Gerard and Simon, daughter Bernadette, grandchildren Charlotte, Victoria and Dominic, and great-granddaughter Mia.

Bernadette said: “She was a great mum. She was always there for us, helping us, and our childhood was extremely happy.

“She was so very kind and loving.

“She would literally do anything for anybody and was always willing to help people no matter what it was .

“We were so very, very proud of the work she did for Blesma.

“We all got involved, and it was like a second home to us.

“My mum loved co-ordinating coffee mornings, garden parties and organising events to raise funds.

“Blesma was a huge part of our lives.”

“She will be missed.”

Beatrice died peacefully in hospital on Christmas Day.

A Requiem Mass is set to be held at Our Lady Of The Assumption Catholic Church, Common Edge Road, Marton, on Friday at 11am, followed by a committal at Park Crematorium in Lytham.

Family flowers only have been requested, but donations can be made to Blue Skies Hospital Fund, the in-house charity at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.