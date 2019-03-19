Blackpool woman missing for three days died at home from drugs and alcohol

A Blackpool woman who was not seen for three days after a night out drinking was found dead at her home.

Lesley Wenham, 46, was found on her bed in her Haig Road flat on September 27.

She had last been seen on September 24 by a neighbour who lived across the road.

On September 27, a friend became concerned and called 999. Paramedics and police attended and found Ms Wenham, who had been dead for several hours, with empty bottles of prescribed Methadone scattered around her bed.

A post-mortem revealed she died from methadone and heroin use in combination with alcohol.

Her inquest, at Blackpool Town Hall today, heard Ms Wenham had a history of opioid dependence dating back to 2017, and previous drug dependence dating back to 2012.

Coroner Alan Wilson said: “This would have been a painless death. This is someone slipping into a coma-like state and not having any idea what was going on. The way these drugs work is they depress the nervous system so that any senstivity to pain is minimalised, and sadly the person falls asleep and doesn’t wake up.”