Blackpool weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as icy conditions continue

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of cloud, light rain and sunny spells, alongside close to freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Blackpool until 11am today.

However, temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with the next couple of days set to be milder.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin chilly and frosty, but the temperature of 2C will climb to 4C by 12pm.

The rest of the morning will then see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, before becoming cloudy from 3pm onward. The temperature will reach its peak of 6C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping slightly after 5pm. A mixture of light and heavy rain will hit from 9pm onward and continue overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout the day. However, temperatures will be milder, with a peak temperature of 9C and a minimum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the UK Outlook for Monday 28 Jan to Wednesday 6 Feb said: “Cold and showery conditions are likely at first on Monday, ahead of thicker cloud and rain, perhaps preceded by snow, which is expected to move eastwards later in the day.

“Cold and showery weather will probably make a return on Tuesday.

“Beyond there, the broad signal is for the unsettled period of the weather to continue, with further bands of rain and hill snow moving east or southeast across the UK, interspersed with brighter showery interludes.

“Snow remains a risk, mostly in the north, but perhaps further south too, and frosts could be quite widespread.”