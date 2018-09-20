Blackpool weather forecast: Warnings in place as heavy rain and strong winds set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be overcast and rainy today, as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain. A yellow weather warning of heavy rain is also in place until 10pm tonight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be overcast and chilly, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is set to see heavy rain, which is set to hit from 3pm well into the evening. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

A band of heavy rain will continue to hit Blackpool this evening. Temperatures will begin to dip at around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will again see continuous rain throughout the day, with a mixture of both heavy and light showers from early morning to late evening. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Saturday is set to be overcast, with light showers then returning on Sunday. A yellow weather warning of wind is also in place between 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.