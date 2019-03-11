Blackpool weather forecast: Unsettled conditions with Met Office weather warnings in place

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, rain and sunny spells.

It will become windier over the next few days with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind currently in place for Wednesday.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be similar, with slightly more cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry, before light rain hits from 8pm onwards. This will then turn heavy from 9pm and continue overnight. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of rain and cloud throughout the day, interspersed by some small periods of sunny spells Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 15 March to Sunday 24 March said: “Unsettled conditions are set to continue on Friday with strong winds and showers across northern and central areas.

“Showers will be heaviest in the north, falling as snow over hills, but sunshine is likely between showers.

“More persistent rain is possible for southern counties on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures are likely to fluctuate around normal but overnight frosts are still likely under clear skies.”