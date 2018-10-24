Blackpool weather forecast: This is when the sun will return to Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 12C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to be overcast, with the temperature beginning to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Friday is set to see some sunny spells, but it will also see some light showers throughout the day.

The weekend is then set to be brighter, with Saturday forecast sunny spells and Sunday set to see bright sunshine throughout the day.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.