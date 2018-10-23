Blackpool weather forecast: This is when the sun will return to Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool, with a peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be cloudy, reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will become increasingly overcast, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 13C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will remain cloudy, with temperatures beginning to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The rest of the week is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with temperatures ranging from 9-12C.

Friday will see some sunny spells, with Saturday and Sunday set to see bright sunshine throughout the day.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.