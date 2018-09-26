Blackpool weather forecast: This is when the sun is set to return

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly overcast, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at around 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is also set to be mostly overcast, but a small period of sunny spells is forecast for around 1pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

The cloudy weather will continue into this evening become more overcast throughout the evening. Temperatures will then begin to dip at around 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly brighter, with a mixture of cloudy and sunny intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

However, Friday is then set to be a lot brighter, with bright skies forecast throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Saturday and Sunday are both set to be cloudy throughout the day. The temperature over the weekend will remain at around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.