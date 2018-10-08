Blackpool weather forecast: This is when temperatures will begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today as forecasters predict mostly cloud throughout the day.

However, temperatures will begin to climb this week in Blackpool, reaching highs of 20C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see cloud, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy. However, the temperature will climb to a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to slowly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be similar, with mostly cloud and a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Wednesday is set to see sunny skies throughout the day, with the temperature climbing to 20C. Thursday will see highs of 19C and although Friday will be rainy, temperatures will still be 17C. Saturday and Sunday will remain warm.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.