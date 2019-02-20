Blackpool weather forecast: This is when sunshine is set to return as temperatures continue to climb

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

However, temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days, with this weekend set to see unusually mild weather.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be see a mixture of light and heavy rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see light and heavy rain, with the remaining at 10C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature remaining at 10C throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be mostly overcast with some light rain. However, there will be some sunny spells late afternoon. Maximum temperature of 13C.

Friday will also see some sunshine during the late afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 12C. Saturday and Sunday are then both set to see sunshine early afternoon, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Sunday 24 February to Tuesday 5 March said: “Sunday and Monday will be largely fine and very mild with some sunshine, although northwest Scotland could be cloudier with rain and strong winds at times.

“The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but this will clear through the morning. The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions are likely to continue until the end of February, although rain and strong winds will affect the northwest at times. Temperatures may gradually become closer to normal.

“Any spells of rain will tend to weaken as they move southeast, just bringing cloudier skies. Overnight frosts are still possible with mist and fog patches too.

“By early March we are more likely to see Atlantic fronts crossing the whole of the UK bringing stronger winds and rain at times.”