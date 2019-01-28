Blackpool weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Blackpool as Met Office issues weather warnings for the UK

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will plummet once again today, with snow on the horizon.

The Met Office has also issued two yellow weather warnings, with a warning for ice in place for Scotland until 12pm today and a warning for snow in place from 9pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 12pm on Wednesday (30 Jan). This warning covers East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, South West England, West Midlands.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cool, with the temperature climbing to 4C by 12pm. There will be sunny spells throughout the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 5C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature remaining at 5C throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be see a mixture of light and heavy rain, sleet, hail and light snow showers throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 5C and a minimum temperature of 0C.

Wednesday will also see light snow in the early hours of the morning, between 6am and 9am.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK Outlook for Friday 1 Feb to Sunday 10 Feb said: “February will begin cold with rain, sleet and snow likely across northern parts, easing and edging slowly southwards.

“This will be followed by brighter but showery weather through the weekend, with snow showers in places.

“Thereafter, it will stay unsettled with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by brighter and showery interludes.

“Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail.

“Winds will be strong with coastal gales, maintaining a significant wind chill and it is likely that there will be widespread frost and the risk of ice. Towards the end of this period there is a low chance that the winds will turn east or northeasterly bringing even colder weather.”