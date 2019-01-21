Blackpool weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit as temperatures dip below freezing

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain cool this week, with further snow set to hit.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of fog, sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout, with the temperature remaining at 5C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 5C. Heavy rain will hit from 7pm onward. Overnight temperature of 4C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West said: “Persistent rain and hill snow will move eastwards this evening, with strong winds. It will be followed by wintry showers, and widespread ice is possible.”

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be see a mixture of cloud, light and heavy rain and snow. Snow is set to hit between 10am and 11am and 10pm and 11pm. The temperature will dip to -1C overnight.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”