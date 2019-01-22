Blackpool weather forecast: This is when sleet is set to hit Blackpool today as icy conditions continue

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and sleet.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 12pm.



What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see a mixture of light rain, sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature remaining at 4C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with sleet set to hit throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 2C by 9pm. The temperature overnight will be 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see sunny spells throughout the day, but temperatures will remain cool, with a peak of 3C and a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 26 Jan to Monday 4 Feb said: “Changeable on Saturday with rain and hill snow clearing southeastwards, to leave a brighter and showery picture for the remainder of the weekend.

“Showers will be of a wintry mix with snow possible at lower levels, particularly in the north and it will be windy with coastal gales probable in the north and west.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.”