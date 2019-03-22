Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon. Light rain will hit from 3pm onwards.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see light rain continue until around 7pm, before easing off and remaining dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will be 8C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 26 March to Thursday 4 April said: “High pressure is expected to dominate at first, bringing largely settled weather with bright or sunny spells.

“However, weak fronts may bring more cloud and some rain to the far north where it will remain breezier.

“Patchy overnight frosts are likely but there should be a gradually warming trend for daytime temperatures. High pressure should gradually lose its influence towards the end of March.”