Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day and light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day and light showers.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will increase to 9C and remain so throughout the afternoon. Light rain will hit between 3pm and 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 8C and remaining so throughout the evening and overnight. Light rain will hit from 7pm until 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Thursday will be sunnier, with sunny spells throughout the day. Friday is also set to be sunny throughout most of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 16 Feb to Monday 25 Feb said: “The weekend is likely to be changeable and rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain making slow progress across the UK.

“The rain heaviest over the hills in the west, but generally light in the east. For many it will be mild, but feeling rather cold at times in the northwest where it will be windy with a risk of gales.

“Early next week likely to remain similar, with further bands of rain slowly moving eastwards. Temperatures will be generally around or just above normal, but northwestern areas turning colder at times.”