Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool today, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to be dull and cloudy, with the temperature beginning to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and rain. Heavy rain is set to hit in the early morning with light showers then continuing until 12pm. The afternoon will then see sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The weekend is then set to see be bright and sunny, with temperatures ranging from 7-9C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.