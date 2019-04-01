Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 10C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see light rain hit from 8pm onwards, continuing into tomorrow. The temperature will be 8C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain, sunny spells and cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 April to Sunday 14 April said: “It will be mostly settled at first, with temperatures recovering to near normal, although some showers will continue in the west.

“Over next weekend, more changeable weather is likely for many, with a risk of gales in exposure.

“It will stay unsettled into the new working week, with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, these possibly wintry at times over higher ground in the north.

“Thereafter, it will probably become more settled across the UK, with drier and brighter conditions more likely overall, especially in north and northwestern parts of the UK.”