Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, light rain and sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, light rain and sunny spells.

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout, with light rain set to hit between 2pm and 3pm. The temperature will dip slightly to 8C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see light rain between 6pm and 8pm, with the temperature remaining at 8C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of heavy rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”