Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be chilly and overcast, with the temperature reaching 6C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain is then set to hit between 1pm and 3pm, with then temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 3pm. Rain is set to cease by 3pm, but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, but the temperature will remain at 6C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see cloud throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C. Light showers are set to hit between 7pm and 8pm and at 11pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather.

“Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”