Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast, with temperatures reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature only climbing slightly to 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but it is set to be overcast for most of the day. Rain is forecast between 7-9am.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 11-16C. Thursday is forecast light showers in the afternoon, with Friday set to see rain throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.