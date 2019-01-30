Blackpool weather forecast: This is when it will snow in Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, sleet, snow and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Blackpool until 12pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cold, with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach 3C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be remain cool, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will only slightly increase, reaching its peak of 4C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature quickly dipping after 5pm, reaching 1C by 9pm. A mixture of sleet and snow is then set to hit from 11pm onwards, continuing into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The temperature overnight will be -2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will continue to see cold and icy conditions, with some sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 3 Feb to Tuesday 12 Feb said: “A cold, bright and frosty start to Sunday, but cloud, outbreaks of rain and hill snow may spread in later.

“Despite this, some areas may remain fine and mainly dry throughout. Thereafter, the weather is often likely to remain changeable with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by sunshine and showers.

“Winds will be brisk at times with gales around exposed coasts and hills. After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, particularly across the south, whilst northern parts are likely to remain cold.

“Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder.”