Blackpool weather forecast: This is when it’s going to rain in Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and heavy showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and heavy showers throughout the day

Heavy rain is set to hit this morning, before easing towards mid-morning, with temperatures of around 15C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is set to be brighter with sunny spells throughout the afternoon and temperatures of around 14/15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will be sunny until around 7pm. Temperatures will then begin to cool after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see sunny spells throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with rain expected throughout most of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will range from 15-16C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.