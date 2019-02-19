Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout, with the temperature remaining at 8C. Light rain will then hit from 4pm onwards.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain will continue throughout the evening, turning heavy from 9pm onwards. This will continue throughout the rest of the evening and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of heavy rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”