Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud, and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature increasing to 4C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain from 2pm onwards, with the temperature reaching 7C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with light rain set to continue, turning heavy from 6pm onwards, easing by around 10pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with rain set to hit later on in the evening. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK Outlook for Saturday 9 Feb to Monday 18 Feb said: “Sunshine and showers will affect most areas through the weekend. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent through Saturday, easing through Sunday.

“It will be windy with a risk of coastal gales, with temperatures around average.

“The new working week will start largely dry before wind and rain spreads across northern and western areas later on Monday and through Tuesday.

“Areas further south and east should remain drier and brighter. Any snow is likely to be confined to higher ground in the north, with near normal temperatures for most.”