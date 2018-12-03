Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict heavy rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict heavy rain and cloud throughout the day

Light rain will turn heavy from 9am onward, continuing until 12pm. The temperature will be reasonably mild, reaching its peak of 8C by mid-morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain will cease by early afternoon, with sunny spells from 1pm onward. The temperature will remain at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be a mixed bag, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”